LIVE: Israel kills 44 in Gaza, 31 in Lebanon; Qatar suspends mediation
- Israeli forces killed at least 44 people in Gaza and 31 people in Lebanon on Saturday, including six Lebanese rescue workers and two Palestinian journalists, according to officials.
- Qatar says its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas have been “stalled” until the parties to the conflict show a “willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war”.