Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill 95 in Gaza, 6 medics among 45 killed in Lebanon
Civilian death toll mounts from Israeli military siege, ground offensive in northern Gaza and relentless bombing across Lebanon.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- New UN report says Israel has “perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system” that has included “deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities”, both of which are war crimes.
- Israeli air strikes killed at least 95 people across Gaza on Thursday, the vast majority of victims were civilians in the besieged north of the enclave, medical sources told Al Jazeera.