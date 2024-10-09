Live updates,

Live: Israel hits Lebanon’s Beirut, Bekaa Valley; Gaza deaths near 42,000

Israeli air strikes continue to pound Beirut’s southern suburbs as huge explosions are reported in central Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

Smoke billows over Beirut southern suburbs after a strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon October 8, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 9 Oct 2024
  • Lebanese state-run media report “massive destruction” after overnight Israeli air strikes destroyed four residential buildings in a southern Beirut suburb.
  • Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Lebanon that it could face destruction “like Gaza” as the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 36 people were killed and 150 injured across the country in the previous day.