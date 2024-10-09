Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel hits Lebanon’s Beirut, Bekaa Valley; Gaza deaths near 42,000
Israeli air strikes continue to pound Beirut’s southern suburbs as huge explosions are reported in central Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Lebanese state-run media report “massive destruction” after overnight Israeli air strikes destroyed four residential buildings in a southern Beirut suburb.
- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Lebanon that it could face destruction “like Gaza” as the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 36 people were killed and 150 injured across the country in the previous day.