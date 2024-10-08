Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel kills dozens in Gaza as Palestinians mark one year of war
Israeli forces kill at least 77 people across the Gaza Strip, continue bombardment of Beirut and southern Lebanon.
- Israeli forces killed at least 77 people across the Gaza Strip on Monday as Palestinians in the enclave marked one year of war and Hamas promised a “war of attrition” against Israel.
- Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches missiles at the Israeli port city of Haifa and a military base near Tel Aviv.