Live: Israel kills dozens in Gaza as Palestinians mark one year of war

Israeli forces kill at least 77 people across the Gaza Strip, continue bombardment of Beirut and southern Lebanon.

A Palestinian boy stands on the rubble of a house destroyed in Israel's military offensive in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 7, 2024 [Mohammed Salem/ Reuters]
By Zaheena Rasheed and Ted Regencia
Published On 8 Oct 2024
  • Israeli forces killed at least 77 people across the Gaza Strip on Monday as Palestinians in the enclave marked one year of war and Hamas promised a “war of attrition” against Israel.
  • Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches missiles at the Israeli port city of Haifa and a military base near Tel Aviv.