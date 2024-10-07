Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Hezbollah rockets hit Israel’s Haifa, wounding 10; blasts rock Beirut
Hezbollah’s rocket attack comes as Israel continues to pound the Lebanese capital, causing large explosions.
- Hezbollah launches a damaging attack on the Israeli port city of Haifa for the first time after firing dozens of rockets into northern Israel. At least 10 people were wounded in Haifa, according to Israeli media.
- Large explosions rocked southern Beirut for another night as Israeli forces continued to pound the Lebanese capital. Dozens of Lebanese were killed and wounded in Israeli attacks over the past day.