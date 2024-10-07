Live updates,

Live: Hezbollah rockets hit Israel’s Haifa, wounding 10; blasts rock Beirut

Hezbollah’s rocket attack comes as Israel continues to pound the Lebanese capital, causing large explosions.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air strike that hit a neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs late on October 6, 2024 [Stringer/ AFP]
By Alastair Mccready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 7 Oct 2024
  • Hezbollah launches a damaging attack on the Israeli port city of Haifa for the first time after firing dozens of rockets into northern Israel. At least 10 people were wounded in Haifa, according to Israeli media.
  • Large explosions rocked southern Beirut for another night as Israeli forces continued to pound the Lebanese capital. Dozens of Lebanese were killed and wounded in Israeli attacks over the past day.