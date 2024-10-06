Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel bombs Beirut as protesters across globe urge end to Gaza war
Israel has carried out at least four huge strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut in recent hours.
- Israel’s military unleashed a new wave of attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing “massive explosions”, with “flames reaching up to the sky and the sound reverberating” around the Lebanese capital, according to our correspondent.
- A Lebanese security source told Al Jazeera that Hezbollah has lost contact with the chairman of its executive council, Hashem Safieddine, who is widely touted as the group’s potential next leader, since last Friday.