Live: Israel resumes Beirut bombing as Lebanon death toll passes 2,000
Blasts heard in Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs shortly after Israel issued yet another evacuation order warning of imminent attack.
- Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut continued overnight as Lebanon’s Health Ministry says more than 2,000 people have been killed so far in Israel’s attack on Lebanon, including 127 children and 261 women.
- Hamas says its commander in Tulkarem is among the dead from yesterday’s Israeli jet fighter attack on the occupied West Bank refugee camp that killed at least 18 people.