Live: Israeli bombs rain down on Lebanon’s Beirut, Gaza, occupied West Bank
Israeli bombing flattens residential buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs; 18 Palestinians killed in air strike on West Bank’s Tulkarem refugee camp.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Powerful blasts rocked Beirut overnight in some of the heaviest Israeli strikes on the city so far as the Lebanese Health Ministry reports 37 killed and 151 wounded in bombing attacks across the country in the past 24 hours.
- At least 18 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli jet fighter attack on the Tulkarem refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.