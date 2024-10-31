Live updatesLive updates,
US election live: Polls show close race as Trump, Harris rally out West
Both candidates will hold rallies in New Mexico and Nevada, where Harris will be joined by singer Jennifer Lopez this evening.
- With five days to go until the November 5 vote, the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris remains tight as ever. Both candidates and their running mates are campaigning in the western US today.
- Trump will hold two rallies today, first in New Mexico and then in Nevada.