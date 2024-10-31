Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza, Lebanon as hopes rise of a truce with Hezbollah
Lebanese prime minister hopeful of a ceasefire deal with Israel within days as Israeli forces kill 19 people in eastern Baalbek.
- Israeli forces launched more strikes on two towns in Lebanon’s historic Baalbek region, killing at least 19 people, including eight women.
- Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati says he hopes a ceasefire deal with Israel will be announced in the coming hours or days as United States’s envoy Amos Hochstein travels to Tel Aviv for talks.