LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza, Lebanon as hopes rise of a truce with Hezbollah

Lebanese prime minister hopeful of a ceasefire deal with Israel within days as Israeli forces kill 19 people in eastern Baalbek.

Palestinian assist casualties following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahiya in the northern <span>Gaza Strip</span> October 30, 2024 [Reuters]
By Zaheena Rasheed and Alastair Mccready
Published On 31 Oct 2024
  • Israeli forces launched more strikes on two towns in Lebanon’s historic Baalbek region, killing at least 19 people, including eight women.
  • Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati says he hopes a ceasefire deal with Israel will be announced in the coming hours or days as United States’s envoy Amos Hochstein travels to Tel Aviv for talks.