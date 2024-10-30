Live updates,

US election live: Polls show Harris, Trump close as they hit swing states

Both presidential candidates are hitting multiple swing states today, with polls continuing to show the race at a virtual tie nationally.

Video Duration 02 minutes 34 seconds
By Farah Najjar and Alice Speri
Published On 30 Oct 2024
  • With six days until US Election Day, Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Kamala Harris, their running mates and surrogates are swinging through multiple battleground states for campaign events today.
  • Trump will start in North Carolina before heading to an event in Wisconsin with NFL star Brett Favre.