Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli strikes kill 143 across Gaza, more than 77 in Lebanon
Civilian death toll continues to mount as Israeli air strikes pound the Gaza Strip, and cities and towns across Lebanon.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel continues deadly strikes on southern Lebanon, with many women and children among the 15 people killed in the latest attacks in Sarafand and Haret Saida near Sidon city.
- At least 143 Palestinian people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Tuesday, with 132 of those killed in the besieged north of the war-torn territory, medical sources told Al Jazeera.