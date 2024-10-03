Live updates,

Live: Beirut bombed as Hezbollah battles Israeli army in south Lebanon

At least 6 people killed in overnight Israeli air strikes targeting central Beirut after 46 killed across Lebanon in 24 hours, Health Ministry reports.

Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, October 3, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Kevin Doyle
Published On 3 Oct 2024
  • At least six people have been killed and eight wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting central Beirut overnight.
  • A further 46 people were killed and 85 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon in the previous 24 hours, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.