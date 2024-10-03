Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Beirut bombed as Hezbollah battles Israeli army in south Lebanon
At least 6 people killed in overnight Israeli air strikes targeting central Beirut after 46 killed across Lebanon in 24 hours, Health Ministry reports.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least six people have been killed and eight wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting central Beirut overnight.
- A further 46 people were killed and 85 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon in the previous 24 hours, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.