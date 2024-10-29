Live updatesLive updates,
US election live: Polls show Harris, Trump close in final week of campaign
Trump will head to Pennsylvania for two rallies as Harris gears up for a major speech in Washington, DC, tonight.
- Seven days remain until the November 5 US presidential election, and both candidates, their running mates and their surrogates are scrambling to make their closing arguments to voters.
- Republican Donald Trump will head to Pennsylvania for two rallies today after a morning news conference at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.