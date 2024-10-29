Live updatesLive updates,
US election live: Harris in DC, Trump in Pennsylvania as polls show tie
Donald Trump focuses on critical swing state of Pennsylvania as Kamala Harris to deliver major speech in Washington, DC.
- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will deliver her “closing argument” to US voters at a rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC.
- Republican Donald Trump calls his Madison Square Garden rally in New York, which sparked massive backlash after a series of racist, insulting comments, a “lovefest”.