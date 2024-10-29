Live updates,

LIVE: Warnings Israel’s UNRWA ban will collapse aid efforts in Gaza

International condemnation for Israel’s ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), branded an act of ‘collective punishment’.

Palestinian children receive the food distributed by charitable organizations to those who fled the Israeli army attacks and took refuge in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 28, 2024. Palestinians are struggling with hunger due to the embargo imposed on the region as Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip continue uninterruptedly. Photojournalist:Doaa Albaz
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 29 Oct 2024
  • The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said the Israeli parliament’s decision to ban his organisation increases the suffering of Palestinians and is “nothing less than collective punishment”.
  • Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 60 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on several areas in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon.