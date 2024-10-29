Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Warnings Israel’s UNRWA ban will collapse aid efforts in Gaza
International condemnation for Israel’s ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), branded an act of ‘collective punishment’.
- The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said the Israeli parliament’s decision to ban his organisation increases the suffering of Palestinians and is “nothing less than collective punishment”.
- Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 60 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on several areas in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon.