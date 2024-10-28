Live updatesLive updates,
US election live: Polls tight as Trump, Harris rally 8 days before the vote
Polls continue to show the election candidates are finely balanced just over a week ahead of election day.
- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has 1.4 percentage-point lead nationally over Republican Donald Trump according to FiveThirtyEight poll tracker.
- Harris set to rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan Monday evening alongside her running mate Tim Walz.