LIVE: Egypt proposes 2-day truce as Israel kills 53 in Gaza, 21 in Lebanon
Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon kill dozens, including journalists and medics, officials say.
- Israeli forces killed at least 53 people in Gaza and 21 people in Lebanon on Sunday as UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed shock at the “harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction” in besieged northern Gaza.
- Egypt has proposed a limited two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange four Israelis for Palestinian prisoners as negotiations to end the yearlong war resumed in Qatar’s capital, Doha.