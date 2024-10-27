Live updatesLive updates,
US election live: Polls tight with Harris in Pennsylvania, Trump in NYC
Democratic candidate Harris spending day in crucial swing state, while Republican candidate Trump heads to New York.
Video Duration 01 minutes 43 seconds
- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is campaigning on Sunday in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.
- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in the city where he first established himself, New York, to host a rally at the world-famous Madison Square Garden.