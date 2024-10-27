Live updates,

US election live: Polls tight with Harris in Pennsylvania, Trump in NYC

Democratic candidate Harris spending day in crucial swing state, while Republican candidate Trump heads to New York.

A Harris-Walz supporter, wearing a beanie, holds her hands together against her face, appearing emotional
Video Duration 01 minutes 43 seconds
By Stephen Quillen and Abubakr Al-Shamahi
Published On 27 Oct 2024
  • Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is campaigning on Sunday in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.
  • Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in the city where he first established himself, New York, to host a rally at the world-famous Madison Square Garden.