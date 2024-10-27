Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 35 in north Gaza as Iran mourns deaths of four soldiers
Israel fighter jets bomb five residential towers in Beit Lahiya as Israel’s military siege of north Gaza continues.
- Israeli forces bombed five residential towers in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, killing at least 35 people, as the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on the United States to stop the “systematic extermination of an entire population” in the Palestinian enclave.
- Israeli forces also launched air raids on Beirut’s southern suburb after warning residents of several neighbourhoods there to leave their homes.