Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 35 in north Gaza as Iran mourns deaths of four soldiers

Israel fighter jets bomb five residential towers in Beit Lahiya as Israel’s military siege of north Gaza continues.

rescue workers pull a child covered in grey dust from a destroyed building
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 27 Oct 2024
  • Israeli forces bombed five residential towers in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, killing at least 35 people, as the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on the United States to stop the “systematic extermination of an entire population” in the Palestinian enclave.
  • Israeli forces also launched air raids on Beirut’s southern suburb after warning residents of several neighbourhoods there to leave their homes.