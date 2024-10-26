Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel attacks targets across Iran, warns Tehran against retaliation
Iran’s military says Israel targeted three military bases in country, says attacks caused ‘limited damage’.
- The Israeli army has carried out strikes on military targets in Iran in response to what it said were months of attacks by “Iran and its proxies” in the region.
- Iran’s military confirmed that Israeli strikes targeted military bases in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran, and had caused “limited damage”.