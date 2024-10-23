Live updates,

US election live: Harris prepares for town hall; Trump heads to Georgia

With 13 days until elections, polls show the race between the two main presidential candidates is too close to call.

Video Duration 02 minutes 28 seconds
By Alice Speri
Published On 23 Oct 2024
  • With only 13 days of campaigning to go until the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will take questions from voters at a town hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as a stand-in for a second presidential debate.
  • Republican contender Donald Trump is heading to Georgia for his own town hall and a rally later in the day in Duluth.