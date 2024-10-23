Live updatesLive updates,
US election live: Harris prepares for town hall; Trump heads to Georgia
With 13 days until elections, polls show the race between the two main presidential candidates is too close to call.
Video Duration 02 minutes 28 seconds
- With only 13 days of campaigning to go until the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will take questions from voters at a town hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as a stand-in for a second presidential debate.
- Republican contender Donald Trump is heading to Georgia for his own town hall and a rally later in the day in Duluth.