LIVE: Israeli tank fire on north Gaza school kills 7; Beirut bombed again
Israeli forces attack school in Beit Lahiya as Palestinians fleeing on foot say they saw bodies strewn in the street.
- Israeli tanks have bombed a school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya, killing at least seven Palestinians, the Wafa news agency reports.
- The attack comes as Palestinians fleeing Beit Lahiya say they saw bodies lying in the streets and Israeli soldiers detaining and beating men.