US election 2024 live: Harris, Trump too close to call with two weeks to go
Harris and Trump are in a last ditch effort to secure more votes, as they sit neck and neck in race for the presidency.
- With only two weeks to go until the United States presidential election, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are in a race to secure all the support they can get. Polls show that they are neck-and-neck across the country – and in battleground states.
- Vice President Harris will be appearing in a primetime one-on-one interview on NBC Nightly News, while former President Donald Trump is attending a round table in Florida with Latino leaders, before a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina in the evening.