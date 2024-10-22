Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: ‘Scenes of terror’ in northern Gaza as Israel bombs Beirut
Israel’s siege of north Gaza continues as four killed in Israeli bombing near hospital in Lebanese capital Beirut.
- Israeli forces have prevented rescue teams from reaching Palestinians trapped under the rubble in besieged northern Gaza as residents describe “scenes of terror”.
- The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israel is “weaponising aid” by blocking UN workers from reaching besieged areas.