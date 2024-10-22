Live updates,

LIVE: ‘Scenes of terror’ in northern Gaza as Israel bombs Beirut

Israel’s siege of north Gaza continues as four killed in Israeli bombing near hospital in Lebanese capital Beirut.

A man in a uniform carries a child with a bandage on their head
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 22 Oct 2024
  • Israeli forces have prevented rescue teams from reaching Palestinians trapped under the rubble in besieged northern Gaza as residents describe “scenes of terror”.
  • The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israel is “weaponising aid” by blocking UN workers from reaching besieged areas.