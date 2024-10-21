Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel destroying north Gaza through ‘death and displacement’ – UN
Israel’s military continues to besiege Jabalia, Beit Hanoon and Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza while also attacking Lebanon’s Beirut.
- The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) says it is concerned Israel “may be causing the destruction of the Palestinian population in Gaza’s northernmost governorate through death and displacement”.
- The UN is particularly concerned about the people of Jabalia, Beit Hanoon and Beit Lahiya, where more than 87 Palestinians were killed or are missing after an Israeli attack that levelled an entire residential block.