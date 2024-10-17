Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli siege of Gaza’s Jabalia leaves bodies buried under rubble
Hospitals are rationing food as Israel’s military offensive and siege of the northern Gaza refugee camp enters 13th day.
- Staff at the Kamal Adwan, al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals in Gaza say food is running out as Israel’s siege of Jabalia in the north of the territory continues for a 13th day.
- Gaza’s civil defence says it has been unable to recover the bodies of dozens of people left buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israel’s bombardment of Jabalia.