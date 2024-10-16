Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Ten killed as Israel hits homes, healthcare centre in Lebanon’s Qana
Israeli forces again target the southern Lebanese village which suffered Israeli massacres in 1996 and 2006.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least 10 people have been killed in Israeli bombings of homes and a healthcare centre in Qana, a Lebanese village that suffered Israeli massacres in 1996 and 2006.
- Israeli attacks killed at least 61 people across Gaza on Tuesday, including 10 members of the Abu Taamiya family.