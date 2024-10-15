Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israeli army planting explosives in Jabalia amid northern Gaza siege
Drones are trapping families in the al-Faluja area of Jabalia in northern Gaza as the Israeli army plants explosives.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Israeli army has been planting explosives in homes in the al-Faluja neighbourhood of Jabalia refugee camp, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent as Israel’s siege of northern Gaza continues, trapping about 400,000 Palestinians.
- UN peacekeepers will stay in their positions in southern Lebanon, peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix has said after peacekeepers from UNIFIL were injured in Israeli attacks.