Live updates,

LIVE: 22 dead, 80 wounded as Israeli army shells Gaza school

Israeli tanks shelled the school housing displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat, killing at least 22 people.

People react at the site of an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
Rescue crews scramble to put out fires at the scene of an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the grounds of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on October 14 [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 14 Oct 2024
  • Twenty-two people have been confirmed killed and 80 wounded after Israeli tanks shelled a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat, central Gaza.
  • At least 300 people have been killed by Israeli forces as the military siege of northern Gaza enters a ninth day, with tens of thousands trapped by the ground invasion and drone strikes as food and water supplies dwindle.