LIVE: 22 dead, 80 wounded as Israeli army shells Gaza school
Israeli tanks shelled the school housing displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat, killing at least 22 people.
- Twenty-two people have been confirmed killed and 80 wounded after Israeli tanks shelled a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat, central Gaza.
- At least 300 people have been killed by Israeli forces as the military siege of northern Gaza enters a ninth day, with tens of thousands trapped by the ground invasion and drone strikes as food and water supplies dwindle.