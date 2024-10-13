In a roundup of recent Israeli attacks on Gaza, the Wafa news agency has said at least 11 people have been confirmed killed following strikes in the centre and north of the territory.

Seven people are confirmed dead following an Israeli strike on a family home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, Wafa reported, without specifying an exact location. Not long ago, we reported that at least five people had been killed in Nuseirat following a strike on the Abu Dalal family home.

An Israeli military attack in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has also killed at least four people. Several people remain in critical condition, according to Wafa, with the number of casualties expected to rise.

