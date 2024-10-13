Live updates,

LIVE: Weeks of Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill at least 1,645 – Ministry

Death toll mounts in Lebanon and Gaza as Israeli air strikes and ground offensives destroy homes, kill many civilians.

By Alastair Mccready
Published On 13 Oct 2024
  • Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 1,645 people have been killed since Israel escalated attacks on Lebanon in September, while a total of 2,255 have now died after a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.
  • At least 200 people have been killed by Israeli forces as the military siege of northern Gaza enters a ninth day, the director of Gaza’s Health Ministry tells Al Jazeera.
  • Israel bombed the main commercial market street in Nabatieh, a major city in southern Lebanon, on Saturday evening with at least eight people wounded and rescue workers battling a huge blaze and searching for survivors.
  • Gunfire from unidentified assailants hit a United Nations peacekeeper in southern Lebanon on Friday night, the fifth UN “blue helmet” wounded near the Israeli border in just two days, the UN’s Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said.
  • In Gaza, at least 42,175 people have been killed and 98,336 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 2023. In Israel, at least 1,139 people were killed on October 7, 2023, and more than 200 people were taken captive.