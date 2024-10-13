- 8m ago(00:15 GMT)
At least 11 killed by Israeli attacks in north, central Gaza
In a roundup of recent Israeli attacks on Gaza, the Wafa news agency has said at least 11 people have been confirmed killed following strikes in the centre and north of the territory.
Seven people are confirmed dead following an Israeli strike on a family home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, Wafa reported, without specifying an exact location. Not long ago, we reported that at least five people had been killed in Nuseirat following a strike on the Abu Dalal family home.
An Israeli military attack in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has also killed at least four people. Several people remain in critical condition, according to Wafa, with the number of casualties expected to rise.
We will bring you more information when we have it.
- 15m ago(00:08 GMT)
WATCH: At least 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn
More injured Palestinians are still arriving at Kamal Adwan Hospital following the latest Israeli attacks in Jabalia, despite hospital staff already trying to evacuate patients from the facility.
The area, along with much of northern Gaza, has been under a deadly Israeli military siege for eight days.
Al Jazeera’s Moath al-Kahlout reports from Kamal Adwan Hospital:
- 19m ago(00:04 GMT)
A recap of recent developments
- At least 36 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Saturday, including most recently, an attack on a family home in the Nuseirat camp that killed five people.
- The head of Gaza’s Health Ministry, Dr Mounir al-Bursh, told Al Jazeera that at least 200 people have been killed during the Israeli military’s eight-day siege of northern Gaza.
- Israeli forces have kept pounding areas across Lebanon over the past 24 hours, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry has said at least 1,645 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since late September.
- The Israeli army has said 40 rockets fired from Lebanon on Saturday were intercepted or fell into open areas. It has also announced that five areas in northern Israel have been turned into closed military zones.
- Foreign Minister Israel Katz says Israel’s decision to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a “persona non grata” won’t change despite opposition from more than 100 UN member states.
- 23m ago(00:00 GMT)
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello, and thank you for joining our live coverage of the escalating conflict across the Middle East, including Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as rising tensions with Iran.
Stay with Al Jazeera’s Live team as we bring you all the latest developments, analyses and reactions.
You can find all our updates from October 12, here.
LIVE: Weeks of Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill at least 1,645 – Ministry
Death toll mounts in Lebanon and Gaza as Israeli air strikes and ground offensives destroy homes, kill many civilians.
- Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 1,645 people have been killed since Israel escalated attacks on Lebanon in September, while a total of 2,255 have now died after a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.
- At least 200 people have been killed by Israeli forces as the military siege of northern Gaza enters a ninth day, the director of Gaza’s Health Ministry tells Al Jazeera.
- Israel bombed the main commercial market street in Nabatieh, a major city in southern Lebanon, on Saturday evening with at least eight people wounded and rescue workers battling a huge blaze and searching for survivors.
- Gunfire from unidentified assailants hit a United Nations peacekeeper in southern Lebanon on Friday night, the fifth UN “blue helmet” wounded near the Israeli border in just two days, the UN’s Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said.
- In Gaza, at least 42,175 people have been killed and 98,336 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 2023. In Israel, at least 1,139 people were killed on October 7, 2023, and more than 200 people were taken captive.
