LIVE: Israel targets UN in south Lebanon, turns northern Gaza into ‘ruins’
International condemnation as Israeli forces injure UN peacekeepers in two days of attacks in southern Lebanon.
- Israeli attacks and injury of UNIFIL peacekeepers in southern Lebanon over the past two days have been condemned as “unjustifiable” by France, Italy, Spain and other countries.
- At least 22 people were killed in an Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in north Gaza that a witness described as being like a “strong earthquake”.