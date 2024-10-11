Live updatesLive updates,
Nobel Peace Prize 2024 live news: Winners to be announced
The prestigious award will be announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 09:00 GMT.
- The prestigious award will be announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 09:00 GMT, the highlight of the week of announcements from October 7-14.
- Each prize is worth 11 million Swedish kronor (around $1.1m), and winners will be given a diploma and gold medal on December 10 – the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.