LIVE: Israel hits centre of Lebanon’s Beirut, intensifies north Gaza siege
At least 22 killed, almost 120 wounded as Israeli air strikes hit two residential blocks in densely-populated centre of Lebanese capital.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Beirut says “scene of chaos” after Israel strikes city centre, destroying two residential buildings and killing at least 22 people, wounding 117, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports.
- United Nations peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix tells UN Security Council that safety and security of peacekeepers in Lebanon is “increasingly in jeopardy” as Israeli forces open fire on UNIFIL posts in country’s south, injuring two.