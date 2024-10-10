Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills medics in Lebanon as siege on north Gaza enters 6th day

Israel continues to pound Lebanon as its siege on north Gaza forces UN to shut down schools-turned-shelters, as well as hospitals.

A boy is comforted as he mourns near the body of his father and other Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, October 9, 2024 [Ramadan Abed/ Reuters]
By Alastair Mccready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 10 Oct 2024
  • Israeli forces killed at least 64 Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, most of them in the north, where a six-day siege has forced the United Nations to shut down schools-turned-shelters, as well as hospitals.
  • In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot and killed at least four Palestinians in what the governor of Nablus called “a cowardly and deliberate assassination”.