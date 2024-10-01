Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza: Israel says will respond to Iran missile attacks

After Iran fired ballistic missiles at key targets in Israel, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will respond.

This picture taken from the West Bank city of Hebron shows projectiles above the Israeli city of Ashdod on October 1
Video Duration 01 minutes 57 seconds
By Alastair McCready and Brian Osgood
Published On 1 Oct 2024
  • Iran says it fired dozens of ballistic missiles at key military and security targets in Israel.
  • Iranian leaders have said the attack was in response to deadly attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the killing of senior Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders.