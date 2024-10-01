Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza: Israel says will respond to Iran missile attacks
After Iran fired ballistic missiles at key targets in Israel, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will respond.
- Iran says it fired dozens of ballistic missiles at key military and security targets in Israel.
- Iranian leaders have said the attack was in response to deadly attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the killing of senior Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders.