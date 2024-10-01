Live updatesLive updates,
Israel attacks Lebanon live: Israel launches ground operation in Lebanon
Israeli army says “limited” ground offensive under way against Hezbollah as wave of air strikes hits Beirut’s southern suburbs.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli soldiers have entered Lebanon after the army announced a “limited” ground operation against Hezbollah.
- Israel launches more air strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, bombing several neighbourhoods after ordering residents to evacuate. Attacks on Lebanon killed at least 95 people on Monday, the country’s Health Ministry has said.