Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza: Blinken arrives in Israel as fighting rages in Gaza
Concerns about spillover of war grow after Israel kills top Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil in south Lebanon on Monday.
- Israel continues its bombing campaign with attacks in southern and central Gaza, including reports of attacks in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry warns of looming catastrophe for displaced Palestinians and a “triangle of death”: hunger, dehydration and disease.