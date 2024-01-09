Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza: Blinken arrives in Israel as fighting rages in Gaza

Concerns about spillover of war grow after Israel kills top Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil in south Lebanon on Monday.

a man stands with has arm raised above a bombed out car
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccready
Published On 9 Jan 2024
  • Israel continues its bombing campaign with attacks in southern and central Gaza, including reports of attacks in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital.
  • Gaza’s Health Ministry warns of looming catastrophe for displaced Palestinians and a “triangle of death”: hunger, dehydration and disease.