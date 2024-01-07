Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: ‘Signs of starvation everywhere’ in southern Gaza

Orthodox Christians in Palestine observe Christmas under Israeli occupation as Manger Square in Jerusalem deserted.

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip take shelter at European Gaza Hospital in Rafah, on Saturday, January 6, 2024 [Hatem Ali/AP]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 7 Jan 2024
  • “Signs of starvation are everywhere,” says Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah in southern Gaza.
  • “The warehouse was a testament to the arbitrariness,” says US Senator Chris Van Hollen on a visit to a warehouse full of aid supplies rejected by Israeli authorities at the Egypt-Gaza border.