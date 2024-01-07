Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: ‘Signs of starvation everywhere’ in southern Gaza
Orthodox Christians in Palestine observe Christmas under Israeli occupation as Manger Square in Jerusalem deserted.
- “Signs of starvation are everywhere,” says Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah in southern Gaza.
- “The warehouse was a testament to the arbitrariness,” says US Senator Chris Van Hollen on a visit to a warehouse full of aid supplies rejected by Israeli authorities at the Egypt-Gaza border.