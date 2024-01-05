Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Israeli military bombards Khan Younis, Rafah

Dozens killed in Khan Younis and Rafah; Israeli defence minister doubles down on military strategy in southern Gaza.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 5 Jan 2024
  • At least 32 have been killed in Khan Younis and five in Rafah, according to local sources and Palestinian news agency Wafa.
  • Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says operations in southern Gaza, which have included the bombing of refugee camps and previously declared civilian ‘safe zones’, will continue.