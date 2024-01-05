Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Israeli military bombards Khan Younis, Rafah
Dozens killed in Khan Younis and Rafah; Israeli defence minister doubles down on military strategy in southern Gaza.
- At least 32 have been killed in Khan Younis and five in Rafah, according to local sources and Palestinian news agency Wafa.
- Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says operations in southern Gaza, which have included the bombing of refugee camps and previously declared civilian ‘safe zones’, will continue.