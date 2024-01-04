Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Bloody day for Hezbollah, tensions with Israel soar

Fears of conflict spreading after killing of Hamas official in Beirut; new Israeli strikes target Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A mourner attends the funeral of Ahmad Hammoud, who was killed along with Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri of what security sources said was an Israeli drone strike in Beirut on Tuesday, in Burj al-Shemali in Tyre, Lebanon, January 3, 2024. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Published On 4 Jan 2024
  • A local Hezbollah official, Hussein Yazbek, has been killed along with eight other members of the group in Israeli strikes on Wednesday amid Lebanese border clashes.
  • Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says his fighters are not afraid of war, but avoided any declaration that his forces would escalate attacks against Israel, in his first speech since Saleh al-Arouri was killed by an Israeli drone strike in Beirut.