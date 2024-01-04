Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Bloody day for Hezbollah, tensions with Israel soar
Fears of conflict spreading after killing of Hamas official in Beirut; new Israeli strikes target Hezbollah in Lebanon.
- A local Hezbollah official, Hussein Yazbek, has been killed along with eight other members of the group in Israeli strikes on Wednesday amid Lebanese border clashes.
- Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says his fighters are not afraid of war, but avoided any declaration that his forces would escalate attacks against Israel, in his first speech since Saleh al-Arouri was killed by an Israeli drone strike in Beirut.