Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Severe hunger’ in Gaza, situation now ‘hellish’
WHO and aid workers say crowds are searching for food as limited aid reaches parts of the Gaza Strip besieged by Israel.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) says it could not deliver food to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis despite a “serious shortage” after food was delayed at checkpoints.
- “I witnessed two people suffocating to death from the overcrowding,” says Mercy Corps aid worker after a rare food delivery reached northern Gaza.