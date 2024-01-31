Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Severe hunger’ in Gaza, situation now ‘hellish’

WHO and aid workers say crowds are searching for food as limited aid reaches parts of the Gaza Strip besieged by Israel.

people in white suits bury bodies wrapped in blue plastic
Bodies of Palestinians released by Israel are buried in a mass grave on Tuesday in Rafah, Gaza [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 31 Jan 2024
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) says it could not deliver food to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis despite a “serious shortage” after food was delayed at checkpoints.
  • “I witnessed two people suffocating to death from the overcrowding,” says Mercy Corps aid worker after a rare food delivery reached northern Gaza.