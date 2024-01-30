Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli forces arrest dozens in UN shelter raid

The raid on a UNRWA shelter comes as governments, aid groups decry funding cuts to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency.

a family on a donkey drawn cart with smoke rising in the background
Palestinians arrive in Rafah in southern Gaza after fleeing Israeli ground and air offensive in Khan Younis on Monday [Fatima Shbair/AP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 30 Jan 2024
  • Women and children have fled a UNRWA shelter after Israeli forces arrested dozens of men sheltering there, the Wafa news agency reports.
  • The Palestinian Red Crescent says it lost contact with its team in Gaza City trying to rescue a six-year-old girl trapped in a car for hours after an Israeli attack killed her entire family.