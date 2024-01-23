Live updatesLive updates,
New Hampshire primary live: Trump trounces Haley, Biden wins party race
Donald Trump faces Nikki Haley in first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary as race for the White House heats up.
- New Hampshire is hosting the first primary of the 2024 United States presidential election season after Republicans voted in the Iowa caucus last week.
- The Associated Press named former President Donald Trump the winner within minutes of the final polls closing, saying he trounced former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley by an “insurmountable margin”.