New Hampshire primary live: Trump trounces Haley, Biden wins party race

Donald Trump faces Nikki Haley in first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary as race for the White House heats up.

A sign reads "Trump wins New Hampshire" at a Trump rally site.
A gathering for Republican contender Donald Trump in Nashua, New Hampshire, displays a sign celebrating his victory in the state primary [Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo]
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Allison Griner
Published On 23 Jan 2024
  • New Hampshire is hosting the first primary of the 2024 United States presidential election season after Republicans voted in the Iowa caucus last week.
  • The Associated Press named former President Donald Trump the winner within minutes of the final polls closing, saying he trounced former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley by an “insurmountable margin”.