Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Ground shaking’ in hospital amid Israeli attack
At least 65 Palestinians killed in Khan Younis on Monday as Israel intensifies attacks, closes in on southern city’s hospitals.
- At least 65 Palestinians were killed in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Monday as Israel intensifies attacks on the city.
- Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) reports that staff in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis say they can feel the “ground shaking” as Israeli bombardments close in, with a “sense of panic” among staff, patients and displaced people in the building.