Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Ground shaking’ in hospital amid Israeli attack

At least 65 Palestinians killed in Khan Younis on Monday as Israel intensifies attacks, closes in on southern city’s hospitals.

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A Palestinian holds a child wounded in an Israeli strike at Nasser Hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccready
Published On 23 Jan 2024
  • At least 65 Palestinians were killed in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Monday as Israel intensifies attacks on the city.
  • Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) reports that staff in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis say they can feel the “ground shaking” as Israeli bombardments close in, with a “sense of panic” among staff, patients and displaced people in the building.