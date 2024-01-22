Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Bombing all around’ hospital in Khan Younis
Netanyahu says soldiers ‘fell in vain’ if Israel accepts deal with Hamas, despite mounting domestic political pressure.
- There is “bombing all around us”, says Ahmed al-Moghrabi, the head of plastic surgery and burns at Khan Younis’s Nasser Hospital who treats Palestinians injured by Israeli bombings.
- Hamas releases a report describing the October 7 attack as a “necessary step” and admitting to “some faults”.