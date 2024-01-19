Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: US support for Israel ‘ironclad’ despite rebuff
Israeli PM Netanyahu rebuffs US call for Palestinian state, Washington responds saying support for Israel ‘ironclad’.
- US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says “our support for Israel remains ironclad” despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting Washington’s stance on establishment of Palestinian state.
- Netanyahu is “saying the quiet part out loud”, says US Senator Elizabeth Warren, after Israeli PM once again rejects a two-state solution.