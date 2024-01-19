Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: US support for Israel ‘ironclad’ despite rebuff

Israeli PM Netanyahu rebuffs US call for Palestinian state, Washington responds saying support for Israel ‘ironclad’.

A displaced Palestinian boy, who fled his house due to Israeli strikes, sits on a water canister at a tent camp
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 19 Jan 2024
  • US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says “our support for Israel remains ironclad” despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting Washington’s stance on establishment of Palestinian state.
  • Netanyahu is “saying the quiet part out loud”, says US Senator Elizabeth Warren, after Israeli PM once again rejects a two-state solution.