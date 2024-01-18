Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Medical aid arrives; Israel blasts southern Gaza

Qatar-brokered medical aid for Palestinians, Israeli captives arrives in Gaza as south under intense Israeli attacks.

Trucks carrying aid arrive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 17, 2024. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 18 Jan 2024
  • A shipment of medical supplies destined for Israeli captives and Palestinians in need has entered Gaza as part of a deal brokered by Qatar.
  • Doctors Without Borders says Israeli forces heavily bombarded areas near Nasser hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis without prior evacuation warning.