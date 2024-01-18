Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Medical aid arrives; Israel blasts southern Gaza
Qatar-brokered medical aid for Palestinians, Israeli captives arrives in Gaza as south under intense Israeli attacks.
- A shipment of medical supplies destined for Israeli captives and Palestinians in need has entered Gaza as part of a deal brokered by Qatar.
- Doctors Without Borders says Israeli forces heavily bombarded areas near Nasser hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis without prior evacuation warning.