Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Unprecedented’ food crisis in Gaza – UN experts
UN experts say Palestinians face imminent risk of famine, accuse Israel of using ‘food as a weapon’ in Gaza.
- UN rights experts say “every single person in Gaza is hungry” as Israel continues to bomb, besiege and block aid to the territory.
- At least 23 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza’s Khan Younis as Israeli attacks levelled dozens of residential homes and damaged the Nasser and Al-Amal Hospitals, the Wafa news agency reports.