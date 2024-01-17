Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Unprecedented’ food crisis in Gaza – UN experts

UN experts say Palestinians face imminent risk of famine, accuse Israel of using ‘food as a weapon’ in Gaza.

Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccready
Published On 17 Jan 2024
  • UN rights experts say “every single person in Gaza is hungry” as Israel continues to bomb, besiege and block aid to the territory.
  • At least 23 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza’s Khan Younis as Israeli attacks levelled dozens of residential homes and damaged the Nasser and Al-Amal Hospitals, the Wafa news agency reports.