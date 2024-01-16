Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: At least 132 killed in Gaza in last 24 hours

Attacks continue across north, central and southern Gaza as UN appeals for ‘faster, safer’ aid access to besieged Palestinian enclave.

a boy carries an injured boy through a crowd
Injured Palestinians, including children, are rushed to the Nasser Hospital after Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, Gaza, on January 15, 2023 [Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 16 Jan 2024
  • Israeli attacks have continued overnight in northern, central and southern Gaza, with at least 132 killed in the enclave in the past 24 hours, according to the Wafa news agency.
  • Several UN agencies have appealed for “faster, safer” aid access in Gaza as the population faces famine and spread of disease.