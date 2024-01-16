Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: At least 132 killed in Gaza in last 24 hours
Attacks continue across north, central and southern Gaza as UN appeals for ‘faster, safer’ aid access to besieged Palestinian enclave.
- Israeli attacks have continued overnight in northern, central and southern Gaza, with at least 132 killed in the enclave in the past 24 hours, according to the Wafa news agency.
- Several UN agencies have appealed for “faster, safer” aid access in Gaza as the population faces famine and spread of disease.